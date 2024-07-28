Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

