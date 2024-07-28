Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.51

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.51 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 542697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.