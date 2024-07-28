SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.