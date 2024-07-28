SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading 0.9% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.72 and last traded at C$7.60. 249,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 608,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.76.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

