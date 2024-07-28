STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.6 %

STAG opened at $40.43 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

