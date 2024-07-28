Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.42.

About Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

