Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

