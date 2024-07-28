State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $733,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,125 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 896,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after acquiring an additional 634,851 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

