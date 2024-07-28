Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero expects that the construction company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

