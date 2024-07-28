Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,369,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.