Stifel Nicolaus Raises Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $22.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CLB stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

