Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Buy

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

