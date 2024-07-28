STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at TD Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,036,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

