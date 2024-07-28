STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

