Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Visa Call Options (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 36,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 26,272 call options.
Visa Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of V stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.30. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.