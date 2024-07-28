Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Visa Call Options (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 36,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 26,272 call options.

Visa Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.30. Visa has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

