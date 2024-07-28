StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMPE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

