StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
RKDA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
