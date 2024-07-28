StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

