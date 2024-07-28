StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

