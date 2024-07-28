StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

