StockNews.com Upgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BW. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %

BW stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,240 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.