StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.16 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $23,432,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

