StockNews.com Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Strong-Buy

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

HNI stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. HNI has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

