StockNews.com Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to “Buy”

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Orange by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Orange by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 57,505 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

