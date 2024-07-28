StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
SVI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.
In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$94,382.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
