StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Read Our Latest Report on SVI

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$94,382.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.