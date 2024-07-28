Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.17

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.06, with a volume of 13289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
