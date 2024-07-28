Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Argus boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $18.69 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $255,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

