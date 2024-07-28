SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.