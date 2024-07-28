SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.17 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

