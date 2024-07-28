Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Up 37.7%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 37.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,588,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,202,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

