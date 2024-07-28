Susquehanna Increases LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $50.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $737.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

