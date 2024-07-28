Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.86. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 217,761 shares traded.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $33,449,000. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $8,452,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.