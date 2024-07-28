Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Synaptics worth $426,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

