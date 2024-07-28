T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Weak Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $110.11 and last traded at $111.52. Approximately 169,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,284,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

