T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
T2 Biosystems Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of TTOO opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $70.00.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
