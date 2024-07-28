Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $40.65

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.65, but opened at $37.61. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 926,912 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

