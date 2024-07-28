Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Barclays upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

