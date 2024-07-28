Taylor Morrison Home Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of TMHC opened at $67.29 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

