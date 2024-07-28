Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $72.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 23341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.01.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
