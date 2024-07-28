Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $72.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as high as $68.33 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 23341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

