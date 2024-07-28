TC Biopharm Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

