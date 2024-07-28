TD Cowen Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $182.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

