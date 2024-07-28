TD Securities Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $7.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,593,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,819,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

