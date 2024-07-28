TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

