Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of TECK opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

