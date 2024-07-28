Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Teck Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 526,611 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

