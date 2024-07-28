Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

