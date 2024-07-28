Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,984 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

