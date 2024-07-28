TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

