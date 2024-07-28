Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,947 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

