Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.9 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
TMNSF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58.
About Temenos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.