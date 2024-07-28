Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

